London: Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) was on Saturday conferred with the prestigious 21st Century Icon Awards. The award was received by Parul Goel on behalf of Goenka. The award has been given to Goenka for his contribution to the growth of the media and entertainment industry.

Organized by Squared Watermelon Ltd, the 21st Century Icon Awards aim to support and promote the next generation of inspiring leaders as well as offer them a platform to showcase their achievements in their respective fields.

On receiving the award, Amit Goenka said, "I am extremely honoured to be a part of the prestigious 21st Century Icon Awards and I would like to thank the jury members for their consideration. Winning in the Outstanding Media & Entertainment category is not just a recognition of our success, it is a firm testament of the consistent hard work put in by our teams."

He also said that the digital businesses and platforms of ZEE Entertainment have been built to be at the forefront of ushering in the next era of entertainment for new-age consumers across connected devices.

“At ZEE, our sharp focus is on creating engaging content supported by parallel investments in technology and talent, leading to a robust offering and delightful consumer experiences across languages,” he added.

He further stated he is confident that the digital businesses are well poised for immense success in the future and acknowledgements like the 21st Century Icon Awards will further fuel passion and the strife for higher growth and success going forward.

Notably, Amit Goenka is credited with pioneering the digital business at ZEE and has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of ZEE5.

Speaking during the occasion, Tarun Ghulati – President & Chief Executive Officer and Preeti Rana – Chief Creative Officer, Co-founders, Squared Watermelon Ltd said, “Every year, at the 21st Century Icon Awards, we endeavour to appreciate and bring forth the next generation of business leaders who have played a major role in transforming their Company. Amit Goenka is a prolific business personality who is a role model for the next generation of leaders and it is our honour to recognize his contribution to the business fraternity and add his name to our prestigious list of past winners.”

Conducted every year, the prestigious 21st Century Icon Awards judges business leaders on grounds such as personal integrity, impact, spirit, financial acumen, influence and community along with humbleness.