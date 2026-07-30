‘Zero FIR’ registered against woman in Noida for making objectionable remarks against PM Modi at Jantar Mantar

The complainant requested the police to register a case and take legal action against the accused. Based on the allegations made in the complaint—which appeared prima facie valid—the police registered a 'Zero FIR' under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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New Delhi: A ‘Zero FIR’ has been registered against a young woman at the Expressway Police Station under the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Treating the matter seriously, the police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

Case related to Jantar Mantar protest

According to available information, the case pertains to a protest held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on July 23. The complainant, Smriti Singh, wife of Tejendra Singh, alleged that during the protest, Ruchika Singh publicly used objectionable language against the Prime Minister.

As per the complaint recorded in the FIR, the complainant learned of the incident on July 23. The complaint states that the statement made by the accused not only undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister’s constitutional office but also appeared to be an act committed with the deliberate intent to spread animosity and disturb public peace.

Police register Zero FIR under various sections of BNS

The complainant requested the police to register a case and take legal action against the accused. Based on the allegations made in the complaint—which appeared prima facie valid—the police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Since a ‘Zero FIR’ has been registered, further investigation will be conducted by the police having the relevant jurisdiction. The investigation is currently underway, and the police will proceed with further legal action based on available evidence, video footage, and other facts. Police officials stated that further action will be taken based on the facts and evidence once the investigation is complete.

(With IANS inputs)