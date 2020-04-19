Panaji: “Zero indeed has great value,” Goa on Sunday announced that it has successfully managed to flatten the curve with all those who had tested positive for Coronavirus in the state have now been cured. Not only that, no fresh cases have been reported after April 3. Also Read - Covid-19 Fight: PM Modi Knows The Way Forward, Says Prakash Javadekar; More Relaxations Likely

Announcing the news, Goa Health Minister also thanked the doctors and other frontline workers for this extraordinary feat. Also Read - Fight Against COVID-19 is Biggest Invisible War, All Govt Agencies Working in Coordination: Rajnath

“Zero indeed has great value. Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID19 positive cases in Goa are now negative. Very grateful to our doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others,” Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister said.

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant tweeted, “A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID-19 case tests negative. Team of doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April.”

The lone Covid-19 patient, quarantined at a government facility in South Goa, tested negative on Saturday.

Notably, the state had seven Covid-19 patients, six of whom have been discharged from government isolation facilities to home quarantine, after they tested negative. Of the seven cases, six had foreign travel history.

Two persons, who had Covid-19 like symptoms and were admitted to quarantine centres, died due to other health issues, according to Goa Health Ministry.