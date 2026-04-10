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Zero tolerance on infiltration, UCC in 6 months, Rs 3000 to women: BJPs counter to Mamata Banerjees TMC in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

‘Zero tolerance on infiltration, UCC in 6 months, Rs 3000 to women: BJP’s counter to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

BJP Sankalp Patra for West Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah launched BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections

'Zero tolerance on infiltration, UCC in 6 months, Rs 3000 to women: BJP's counter to Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The BJP on Friday launched its manifesto for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The manifesto includes six major promises. The BJP had previously released a “chargesheet” against the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. The manifesto was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Novotel Hotel in Kolkata. The BJP described its manifesto as a “pledge of trust.” Shah stated on the occasion that the BJP has released its manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Shah said it is a path out of the despair prevalent among every section of Bengal. It also shows the path to farmers, the unemployed, and women living in fear. The manifesto also incorporates Bengal’s culture, along with a vision of a developed India with new hope.

What is there in the BJP manifesto?

Zero tolerance policy towards intrusion. Will work on detect and deport policy of intruders.

The Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented within 45 days.

For the middle class and the poor, the bank will transfer Rs 3,000 every month between the 1st and 5th of the month.

The Narendra Modi government’s schemes have not been implemented due to political rivalry. The government will implement all schemes, including Ayushman Bharat.

Women’s health is promised with free vaccinations and cancer screenings, institutional delivery

Many BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code; Bengal will also implement the UCC within 6 months.

Bengal’s borders will be closed to prevent infiltration as well as cow smuggling.

We will create an environment for 10 million self-employment and employment opportunities. We will establish small industries and start-ups.

Promise to give Rs 3,000 to unemployed youth

We will issue a white paper on TMC’s corruption and the corrupt will be sent to jail.

A commission of retired Supreme Court judges will be formed to investigate political violence.

A white paper on law and order will also be issued. It will be released in two parts, and will also provide solutions.

Police battalion Durga Squad will be formed in Bengal.

We will develop appropriate plans for potato, paddy, and mango production. Paddy will be purchased at a rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Will release roadmap for industrialisation within 100 days to strengthen the economy.

Arrangements will be made to revive old tea gardens and export tea at reasonable prices.

Will implement Central Government schemes for modernization of jute industry

Institutes of fashion designing including AIIMS, IIT, IIM will be set up in North Bengal.

Vande Mataram Museum will also be built.

We will launch a final attack on infiltration. As soon as the government is formed, land will be allocated for fencing.

A roadmap will be laid out within 100 days to end the mafia raj in coal and sand.

Vacant government positions will also be filled. All of these will be filled with transparency.

We will make a comprehensive plan for the development of Calcutta and making it the cultural capital.

33 percent reservation will be given in all jobs including police force.

75 lakh lakhpati didis will be created. Women’s police stations will be established in every division.

Women will get the facility of free travel in state-run buses.

Hearing of such cases including Sandeshkhali will be investigated by a retired woman judge.

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