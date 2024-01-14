Home

Zero Visibility Alert: Dense Fog Grips North India; Check IMD Advisory Here

Zero-metre visibility witnessed in cities as dense fog blankets northern India. IMD has predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions in several states.

New Delhi: Residents of North India woke up to thick fog and freezing temperatures on Sunday morning. A thick layer of fog has blanketed several northern and eastern states of the country, severely impacting he visibility. For the first time this winter season, zero-meter visibility has been recorded in several cities of North India such as Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Tezpur (Assam). The alarming fog condition has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather warnings.

Visibility dropped to 25 meters in parts of Purnea, Dibrugarh, Kailashahar, and Agartala.

The low visibility has also led to delay of at least 22 trains to the national capital coming from various parts of the country, according to Northern Railways.

Dense Fog Gripped North India: IMD’s Advisory To Commuters

The weather department has requested commuters on highways to take extreme caution and must use fog lights during their journeys. Considering the dangerous conditions, the IMD has advised commuters to halt their journeys until visibility improves, especially on expressways.

It has issued a comprehensive weather warning for the day, predicting dense to very dense fog at several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Delhi may experience fog in few places, while isolated areas over Rajasthan may also be affected.

Dense Fog Gripped North India: Cold Wave Alert

The weather department has also highlighted the likelihood of cold day to severe cold day conditions in several parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and isolated places of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and isolated places in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

