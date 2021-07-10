Bengaluru: A high alert was sounded in Kerala after 13 more Zika virus cases were detected in the state on Friday. The neighbouring Karnataka, meanwhile, issued guidelines to contain the spread of Zika virus in the state. “As monsoon season allows proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika virus disease, surveillance should be carried in rural and urban areas across the state on war footing,” state Health Commissioner Trilok Chandra said in an order.Also Read - School Reopening News: BIG Update For Students of Classes 8-12 in Maharashtra | Details Inside

Check Karnataka’s guidelines to contain Zika virus below:

According to orders, concerned authorities will need to dispose solid waste to prevent Aedes breeding in peri-domestic areas. The order further stated that the vector management should include surveillance of larvae, biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional levels. The authorities have further been tasked to conduct Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, seaports, and in rural and urban civic wards. Considering that Zika virus presents symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis and joint pain, travel history or visit of guests will be taken into account to suspect the disease. The local authority will collect samples from suspected cases and send them to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bengaluru for testing. “During ultra-sound scanning for pregnant women, focus should be given for presence of microcephaly. If detected, the serum sample of the pregnant women should be sent to NIV for testing,” said the order. Border districts with Kerala- Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi– have been asked to be more vigilant.

Zika Virus in Kerala

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed 13 more cases of Zika virus in Kerala on Friday. A six-member central team of experts was sent to Kerala to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the state government in management of cases. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that an action plan has been charted out to contain the spread of Zika. The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes, and joint pain.