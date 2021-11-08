Kanpur: At least 89 people, including 17 children have tested positive for the zika virus in Kanpur. The city has become a hotspot for the mosquito-borne disease and an alert has been sounded and a massive vector control drive has also been launched by the local authorities to curb the spread.Also Read - What is Zika Virus? Know Symptoms, Causes, Prevention And Treatment

"There has been a surge in cases of the Zika virus and the health department has formed several teams to contain the spread," Dr Nepal Singh, chief medical officer of Kanpur district in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, told Reuters.

According to reports, Health teams had collected blood samples of 525 people on Thursday, Friday and Saturday which were sent to the virology lab of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow and the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

First discovered in 1947, the mosquito-borne virus Zika virus reached epidemic proportions in Brazil in 2015, when thousands of babies were born with microcephaly, a disorder that causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads and underdeveloped brains.

The first Zika case in the industrial city of Kanpur was detected on October 23 and the number of cases has increased over the past week.

“People are testing positive because we are doing very aggressive contact tracing,” said said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary.

How does the virus spread?

The Zika virus spread mainly through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. However, human to human transmission is also possible through sexual contact. Sex — vaginal, anal, oral — with an infected partner can transmit this virus. It can also happen from an infected pregnant woman to her foetus or through blood transfusion.

What are the symptoms of Zika virus?

Symptoms of Zika are usually flu-like with fever, rashes, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, conjunctivitis, and red-eye. According to the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) deaths due to Zika is uncommon. Mostly, the symptoms of this virus are mild, and in very severe cases the patient requires hospitalisation.