New Delhi: Farmers protesting at Ghazipur border here on Monday launched T-shirts in support of the protest against the three farm laws. The T-shirts carried the slogan 'Zinda hai to dilli aaja, sangharsho mein shamil ho' (If you are alive then come to Delhi, participate in the struggle).

The farmers' leaders present there said the T-shirts were launched to motivate the thousands of youth who will participate in the protest on March 23.

Farmers staging the protest at Ghazipur border were given the T-shirts.

These T-shirts have been manufactured by a private company. As of now, 1,000 were manufactured and gradually the numbers will be increased.

Ghazipur border protest committee spokesperson Jagtar Singh Bajwa told IANS, “The slogan written on the T-shirt is written by famous poet Balli Singh Cheema. As of now we had ordered 1,000 T-shirts and in future we will get one lakh T-shirts. These T-shirts will be sent to different protest sites.”