Bengaluru: Just a day after Zomato delivery man filed a counter complaint against Hithesha Chandranee, the Bengaluru-based model-turned-make-up artiste who had accused him of assaulting her, the woman had reportedly left the city on Wednesday, said police. In his complaint filed at the Electronic City Police Station, the delivery man Kamaraj accused Hithesha of abusing and slapping him, falsely accusing him of assault, and defaming him.

As per reports, with the progress of the case, Hitesha's home address was also leaked online, leading to safety concerns, and this is said to be one of the reasons the woman might have left the city. Kamaraj filed his complaint nearly a week after Hithesha had filed a police complaint against him, alleging that he punched her on her nose. She also shared a video clip on Instagram and Twitter, alleging that Kamaraj had hit her and run away after a heated argument with her.

She claimed that a delay in delivery of food was the reason for their argument. Acting on her complaint, police acted against the food delivery boy and arrested him.

After Hithesha’s video went viral, Zomato apologised to her for the incident and promised necessary action. However, the issue took a local vs outsider angle with a section of Kannada activists siding with Kamaraj, who had not only lost his job but also was in police custody.

After he was released, Kamaraj, with the help of Kannada activists, posted a video too, accusing Chandrani of hitting him and hurling abuses at him. He added that she had hit him with “slippers”.

“After I arrived at the door of her apartment, I gave her food and I was expecting her to pay me (as she chose cash as payment mode),” Kamaraj said, adding that he also apologised for delay in delivery due to traffic and bad roads but Chandrani was very rude to him.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.