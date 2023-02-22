Home

Zomato Everyday: Now You Can Order Home-Style Food From Zomato At Rs Just 89. Here’s How

The platform said Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only Rs 89.

Zomato Food Delivery Latest Update: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday launched Zomato Everyday – a service to provide fresh homely-cooked meals crafted with real home chefs at affordable prices. The platform said Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only Rs 89.

“Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home,” Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO, was quoted as saying by IANS.

Zomato said the food partners will collaborate with the home chefs to serve wholesome food.

“Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” the company said in a statement.

According to Zomato, this is a large opportunity in a market like India and is relatively untapped currently.

“Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality. And with Zomato, ordering is a breeze – simply browse the menu, customize your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” Zomato said in a blog post.

Zomato had in its Q3 FY23 results said it was working on remodelling the Zomato Instant service to focus on offering its customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices (will be called Zomato Everyday).

Zomato had in January launched a brand-new membership programme called Zomato Gold. The key highlight of Zomato Gold is ‘On Time Guarantee’.

Zomato Everyday: Here’s How to Order Food Online

Download the Zomato app on your smartphone.

Open the app.

Browse the menu, go to the Explore section.

You can select from a wide range of options provided under the Everday tab.

Customise your meals.

