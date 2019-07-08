Pune: A consumer forum has asked Zomato and a Pune-based eatery to pay a Rs 55,000 fine for delivering ‘Butter Chicken’ to a lawyer who had placed an order for a vegetarian dish.

The food delivering platform and the restaurant were directed to pay Rs 50,000 for deficiency in service and the remaining amount for mental harassment. If reports are to be believed, the Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed the food delivery platform and the restaurant to pay the entire fine within 45 days or with 10% later.

Shanmukh Deshmukh, a lawyer who practices at Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, was in Pune in the last week of May for some work. He ordered paneer butter masala from the restaurant in Hinjewadi area to break his fast on the evening of May 31 through the Zomato app but was delivered butter chicken instead. “Since the curries of both dishes look alike, he didn’t realise it was a chicken dish and ate it,” said the reports.

Meanwhile, Zomato has alleged that the lawyer complained against it to defame it as it had refunded his amount.

Zomato told the consumer forum that the error lay with the hotel which supplied the wrong dish, but the forum considered it to be equally guilty. The hotel, however, admitted the mistake.

This is not the first time Zomato has hit the headlines. Last year, the food delivering platform had faced flak after one of its delivery man opened an order, ate from it and sealed it back. The video had gone viral on social media. Later Zomato sacked the person.

“If true, this is unfortunate and not in line with our beliefs. We take this very seriously and will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we safeguard against this. The person in the video happened to be a delivery partner on our fleet. We have spoken to him at length and while we understand that this was a human error in judgment, we have taken him off our platform.”,” Zomato said in a statement.