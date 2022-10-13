New Delhi: ‘Zoom’ – the brave Army assault dog – who helped take down two terrorists in Kashmir has succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Zoom was critically injured and had suffered two gunshot wounds during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - Indian Army Jawans Rescue 6 Civilians From Burning Car In Assam

“Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today (October 13). He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed,” Army officials said.

Army Assault Canine ‘Zoom’ laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 09 Oct 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/R6i7Cv5WG5 — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 13, 2022

The Army had sent its assault dog named Zoom inside a house on October 10 for a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said. In spite of severe injuries, the brave soldier – ‘Zoom’ – continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists.

“Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots,” officials told news agency PTI.

Earlier, a video of Zoom fighting terrorists in several operations was shared by the Army on Twitter. In the clip, the Army wished Zoom a speedy recovery.

Zoom was a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. He was trained to locate and bring down terrorists, officials said. He was part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said.