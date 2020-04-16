New Delhi: At a time when a number of private companies are using the Zoom for meeting on video conferencing during the lockdown, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said the Zoom app is not a safe platform for users. The MHA said this after issuing a set of guidelines for the private users. Also Read - Lockdown: All Educational Institutions to Maintain Academic Schedule Through Online Teaching, Says MHA

In the fresh guidelines, the MHA asked people to adhere to certain security settings in an effort to safeguard their meetings from malicious attackers.

The MHA further stated that the guidelines will prevent unauthorised entry in the conference room and even malicious activity by authorised participants on terminals of the other participants.

“Most of the settings can be done by login into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference. However certain settings are possible through certain mode/channel only,” MHA said in the guidelines.

The MHA said it would also avoid DOS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant.