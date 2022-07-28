Goa: A car skid off the Zuari bridge and plunged into the Zuari River in Goa early on Thursday, promoting the Goa police, fire services and divers from the Indian Navy to launch a search and rescue operation. According to media reports, the SUV tried to overtake a car over the Zuari river bridge on the national highway at Cortalim village, about 15 km from the state capital Panaji when it rammed into the bridge railings and plunged into the river.Also Read - On Goa Liberation Day, govt calls to make state plastic-free

#ZuariAccidentUpdate|| This was the scene last night on #Zuari Bridge after the SUV plunged in River. This video is shot by one of the person who crossed the bridge last night. pic.twitter.com/UQmm3F1sGK — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) July 28, 2022

According to eyewitnesses, there were at least four people in the vehicle and it was being driven by a woman. "The Goa Police along with a coast guard vessel, barges, fire and emergency services personnel launched an operation to locate the vehicle, but could not trace it in the night due to darkness," police official said.

#UpdateZuariAccident

Rescue operation is still on Bodies have been taken out as yet. pic.twitter.com/0OKYIgsDrO — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) July 28, 2022

The bridge is located on the national highway between Margao (south Goa) and Panaji cities. The Zuari Bridge is an important connector between North and South Goa.