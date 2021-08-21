New Delhi: A day after its vaccine got approval from the Centre, Zydus Cadila on Saturday announced that it will start producing one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine per month by October. This was announced by Zydus Cadila managing director Dr Sharvil Patel. Notably,Also Read - Zydus Cadila COVID Vaccine India's First to Get Approval For Kids Above 12, PM Hails Momentous Feat | Top 10 Points

Zydus Cadila's DNA-based vaccine received emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India for use in adults and children above the age of 12 years.

Replying to a question that there would be five crore doses of Zydus Cadila vaccine in August, Dr Sharvil Patel said the company faced a delay of 45 days to commission the new plant and from October the company will scale up vaccine production.

Giving further details, the MD said that the company has secured initial stock of applicators. He also that the vaccine will be made in India, but for a while the firm is getting the initial lot from PharmaGen in the US.

Dr Sharvil Patel said added that for one crore vaccines, the company is working to secure two crore applicators, He added that the applicators are currently being imported.

He also stated that Zydus Cadila believes they can manufacture 30-40 lakh doses in the next 45 days, adding that the production will be ramped up to producing one crore doses from October. However, the price of the vaccine will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

It must be noted that ZyCoV-D is a three-dose, intradermal vaccine, which is applied using a needle-free system, Tropis, which can also lead to a significant reduction in any kind of side effects.

Notably, this vaccine is the world’s first DNA-based Covid vaccine that can be administered to people aged 12 and above.

The Science and Technology Ministry statement said: “Zydus Cadila has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today.”

Developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, under ‘Mission COVID Suraksha’ and implemented by the BIRAC, ZyCoV-D has been supported under Covid-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission for Preclinical Studies, Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials and under the Mission COVID Suraksha for Phase 3 Clinical Trial.

This 3-dose vaccine, when injected, produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance. The plug-and-play technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.