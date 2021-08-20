New Delhi: Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday. With the emergency use authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D has also become the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country. Currently available vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.Also Read - Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Covid Vaccine ZyCov-D Gets Approval For Emergency Use in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the development as a “momentous feat” and said the approval to the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. “India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world’s first DNA based ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. “A momentous feat indeed,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi's Statue in Pune Temple Built by BJP Worker Mysteriously Disappears Overnight

India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world’s first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D’ vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India’s scientists. A momentous feat indeed. https://t.co/kD3t7c3Waz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2021

Also Read - Covid Vaccines by Pfizer, AstraZeneca Less effective Against Delta Variant: Study

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said that ZyCoV-D is the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus and when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance.

Here are the top 10 points to know about the Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine:

ZyCoV-D is a needle-free vaccine administered using ‘PharmaJet’, an applicator that ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery, Zydus Cadila has said. The DBT said that Interim results from Phase-III clinical trials in over 28,000 volunteers, showed primary efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. This has been the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19, it said. The vaccine had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent data safety monitoring board, the DBT added. Till now, there were five EUA-granted vaccines — Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the vaccines of Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Of these, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are in use in the country. ZyCoV-D will be the sixth to be added to the vaccine basket of the country. In a Union health ministry briefing on May 13, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, V K Paul, had estimated that there would be 216 crore vaccines doses available for people in the country between August to December. Of these, Zydus Cadila will provide five crore doses, he had said. Zydus Cadila in a statement said it plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually. The vaccine has been developed in partnership with the DBT under Mission COVID Suraksha, the department said. Speaking on the development, chairman Zydus Group Pankaj Patel said, We are extremely happy that our efforts to put out a safe, well tolerated and efficacious vaccine to fight COVID-19 has become a reality with ZyCoV-D. To create the world’s first DNA vaccine at such a crucial juncture and despite all the challenges, is a tribute to the Indian research scientists and their spirit of innovation, Patel added.

(Based on PTI inputs)