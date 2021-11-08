New Delhi: The central government has placed a purchase order of 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D at Rs 265 per dose, the company said in a statement on Monday. The world’s first DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D is to be given first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.Also Read - International Travel: Foreign Citizens of THESE Countries Seek US-Approved Covid Vaccines as Borders Reopen From Monday

It will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. The applicator, called "PharmaJet", will be sold at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST.

Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine is a 3-dose shot that was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India on August 20, 2021 for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. It also happens to be the first Covid-19 vaccine that can be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes.

ZyCoV-D is yet to be used in India’s vaccination drive. The Managing Director of the company Sharvil Patel said “We are happy to support the Government’s vaccination programme with ZyCoV-D. The needle-free application of the vaccination, we hope, will motivate many more to vaccinate and safeguard themselves from COVID-19, especially children and young adults in the age group of 12 to 18 years.”

The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms. Interim results from Phase-III clinical trials, in over 28,000 volunteers, showed primary efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases.