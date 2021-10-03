New Delhi: Zydus Cadila has proposed its three-dose Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D to be priced at Rs 1,900, reported news agency PTI, quoting sources on Sunday. However, the central government is negotiating with the Indian drugmaker to reduce the rates, sources added. “Negotiations are on. The company has been asked to reconsider all the aspects regarding the cost of the vaccine,” the source was quoted as saying.Also Read - Covaxin Faces Further Delay For WHO Clearance Over Technical Queries to Bharat Biotech: Report

Another source reportedly said that ZyCoV-D has to be priced differently than Covaxin and Covishield as, apart from being a three-dose vaccine, there is a needle-free jet injector used for administering the vaccine that costs Rs 30,000. That jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses. Also Read - Jadavpur University to Hold Free Vaccination Camp for Students; Details to be Notified Soon

Around three rounds of meetings have taken place so far between the Centre and the company so far. A final decision on the price of the vaccine – the only one approved for children in India – is likely to be taken this week. Also Read - 'Chalo Bhai Vaccine Vaccine': Man Promotes Covid Vaccination at Bus Stop in Hilarious Way, Leaves Internet in Splits | Watch

ZyCoV-D to be part of India’s Covid vaccination drive

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine against Covid-19 will soon be a part of under India’s mass inoculation drive, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced, adding that talks were underway with the manufacturer on pricing issues. Addressing a press briefing on the Covid situation across country, Bhushan on Thursday said the price of the jab, which is needle-less and requires three doses, would be different from the existing vaccines.

“As far as the price of the vaccine at which it will be procured is concerned, we are in conversations with the manufacturer. Since it is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needle-less delivery system, it would have a differential pricing than the existing vaccines that are being used in the vaccination drive,” Bhushan added. Without giving any timeline for the roll-out, he said that the Zydus Cadila vaccine will not be brought in the market in the short run, but will be part of India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The ZyCov-D vaccine was approved by India’s regulatory authority on August 20. The three dose DNA built vaccine has 66.6 per cent efficacy against Covid, according to the the manufacturer.

(With inputs from agencies)