New Delhi: Zydus Cadila on Friday said that the company is planning to make five crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year, according to a News18 report. According to the company, at present, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is in phase III clinical trial in India. To recall, Zydus Cadila was the second Indian company to receive approval to start a vaccine trial in the country.

"We are still on track for May-end submission to the regulator once we see event data that we are expecting this month which will talk about the efficacy of the drug as the safety is already well-established," Sharvil Patel, managing director (MD) of Zydus Group told CNBC TV18.

"Then, we will file for an emergency use authorisation and post that we have to go through the formalities of approvals, testing, getting the plant audited, getting the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) testing done and then launch the product in the market," Patel said.

“We believe that by the end of this year we can make around five crore doses and looking to further scale it up, if possible, during the next six months,” he further added.

The group MD further informed that that the company has invested in a new facility that will be commissioned by June. That facility will be up and ready soon and will be producing additional doses.

Dr Reddy administers first dose of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said as part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the COVID vaccine Sputnik V has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021, it added.

“Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,” it added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it added.