A vaccine against the Covid-19 infection in children may soon be available for children in the age group of 12 to 18, the central government told Delhi High Court on Friday. "Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions," the Centre said in an affidavit submitted in the court.

The Centre said that on May 12 the DCGI granted approval to Bharat Biotech to carry out clinical tests on volunteers, aged between 2 and 18, for Covaxin.