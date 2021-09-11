New Delhi: Zydus Cadila’s needle-free coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D is likely to be launched in early October, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. It may most likely happen in the first-week of the month, it added. Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D had received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator two weeks ago, making it the first vaccine in the country that would be administered in the age group of 12-18 years. A decision on whether all children or only those with co-morbidities will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on priority has not been taken yet, the government said previously.Also Read - PM Modi's High-Level Meeting on COVID-19: States Told to Keep Buffer Stock of Medicines in Every District | Top Points

On being asked about the pricing and when the government plans to procure ZyCoV-D, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Coming to negotiations, what we have understood from media reports as well as our own engagement with the vaccine manufacturing company is that they would be in a position to make available this vaccine from the first week of October." So we are in talks with them and the moment we crystallise the terms and conditions of procurement we will share it with you, he said at a press conference.

On whether children with comorbidities would be prioritised for vaccination, Bhushan said whether all children should be taken up on priority or children with comorbidities should be taken up is an issue on which the standing committee on COVID-19 of NTAGI makes a recommendation. "The recommendation has not been made as yet and once it is made then the NTAGI takes a call on it and recommends it to the government and then that process is concluded and a decision is taken," he said. The currently available vaccines in India — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V — are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two shots.

