New Delhi: Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has suggested that it will launch its needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D by September. Notably, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted an emergency-use nod to the vaccine a day ago. “We plan to supply about 30 lakh to 40 lakh doses of ZyCov-D vaccine by September and aim to scale up the supply to 3 crore to 4 crore by December,” LiveMint quoted Dr. Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Cadila, as saying.Also Read - Is Booster Shot Needed After 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine? Here’s What AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Has to Say

Speaking on the pricing of the vaccine, the company said it was working closely with the Indian regulatory authorities to decide the same. The price of the vaccine is likely to be announced in a week or two. “Pricing will depend on technology, delivery, and volumes, and also we have a benchmark pricing,” Patel added.

‘ZyCov-D vaccine will hit markets soon’

The ZyCov-D vaccine against COVID-19 will hit the market soon as the drug firm has started its production, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Gujarat on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Botad about the Emergency Use Authorization granted to ZyCov-D COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Zydus Cadila, Mandaviya said it is the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19 which will be administered in three shots. “Those above the age of 12 can take the vaccine shot”, he said.

Mandaviya also said the company has already started production of the vaccine which will soon hit the market.

About ZyCoV-D Vaccine

The company’s indigenously developed needle-free three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D was granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the drug regulator on Friday, making it the first vaccine to be administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

This is the world’s first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus, and this three-dose vaccine when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance.

The vaccine has been developed in partnership with the DBT under Mission COVID Suraksha.