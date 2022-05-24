Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Leading public sector lender, Indian Bank has released a notification inviting applications for filling up 312 vacant positions for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) across the country. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive-through bank’s official website —indianbank.in. The application window that opened on Tuesday, May 24, will close on June 14.Also Read - BSSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar SSC Extends Last Date To Apply For 2187 Vacancies. Deets Inside

According to the official notification, Indian Bank has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, and Chief Manager under Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, Group 4, Group 5, Group-6 and Group 7. Freshers candidates can apply for the posts of Assistant Manager while candidates with experience will be eligible for the posts of Senior Manager, Manager and Chief Manager posts.

Bank said a candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In the case of multiple applications, only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited.

Candidates must read the notification carefully for the age limit, qualification, and eligibility criteria among other details, before applying for a particular post.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment: How To Apply

Visit Indian Banks’ official website–indianbank.in

Access the application form on–ibpsonline.ibps.in

Click on the “Register Here” icon.

Fill in the required information.

Download the application form by entering their registration number, password and security code.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Important Dates