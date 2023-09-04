Indian community in London celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with enthusiasm

Home

The 23rd Shoba Yatra was organised at Shree Ram Mandir South Hall, London to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Indian community and locals in large numbers participated in the event. High Commissioner of India to United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami also participated in the event.

