Indian junior boys Raegan Albuquerque and Yashansh Malik paired with Netherlands’ Lode Hulshof to win the bronze medal at the Serbia Junior and Cadet Table-Tennis Open.

The team put up a big fight before going down 2-3 in the semi-finals to the Czech Republic trio of Radek Skala, Tomas Martinko and Ondrej Kveton.

Starting the proceedings, Raegan lost 2-3 to Radek but Lode got them back into the tie, beating Martinko 3-2.

Yashansh then increased the lead in his team’s favour and beat Ondrej 3-1. With just a win away from entering the final, Raegan and Lode went down by identical 0-3 margins to Tomas and Radek to end their campaign.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, the combination of India and Netherlands got the better of Spain and Slovakia 3-1.