After Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s stern message to the terrorists that whosoever crosses the Line of Control to infiltrate into India would not be able to survive, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adrimal MS Pawar on Friday said that the Indian Navy together with all stakeholders is prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea. Also Read - 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Arrested in Delhi Given 5 Days Police Remand

“In next 5 days it’ll be 12 yrs since the cowardly terrorist attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai. I want to assure the country that Indian Navy together with all stakeholders are prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea,” Vice Adrimal MS Pawar, Navy Dy Chief said. Also Read - 1,300-Year-Old Hindu Temple Dedicated to God Vishnu Discovered in Northwest Pakistan's Swat

On Thursday, four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a “big plan” which has now been foiled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak “major havoc and destruction”.

Government sources said that the terrorists were planning “something big” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

“Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir,” the prime minister added.