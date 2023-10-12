Home

News

Indian Railways Cancels 10 Trains, Diverts 21 in East Central Zone After | Full List Here

Indian Railways Cancels 10 Trains, Diverts 21 in East Central Zone After | Full List Here

Several trains have been cancelled and diverted from their route after more than 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express' were derailed

Indian Railways representative train. (Image: Zee Business)

IRCTC News: Indian Railways on Thursday canceled several trains and diverted from their route after more than 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday night. According to the Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar, six people lost their lives and more than 100 people were injured in the incident.

Trending Now

The SP asked hospitals at Buxar, Ara, and Patna, including PMCH, AIIMS, and IGIMS in the state capital to keep the beds ready for the injured.

You may like to read

List of cancelled trains

Here’s the list of cancelled trains

Patna-Puri Special (03230),

Sasaram-Ara Special (03620),

Bhabua Road Express Special (03617),

Patna–DDU Memu Pass Spl (03203),

Patna-Buxar Memu Pass Special (03375),

Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126),

Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125)

Patna-DDU Express (13209) will run Ara,

DDU-Patna Express (13210) will run upto Ara.

List of diverted trains

Here’s the list of diverted trains

Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149),

Patliputra SF Express (12141),

Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424),

Vikramshila Express (12368),

Kamakhya Express (15623),

Guwahati Express (15633),

Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310),

Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406),

Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.

Check the complete list of diverted trains here:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X (Formally X) and informed that the rescue and evacuation operation had been completed. The reason behind the derailment is still not known

In one of his other X posts, the railway minister tweeted, “Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES