IRCTC Latest News: Good news for rail passengers! In just a few days, the Indian Railways will be resuming operations for 15 unreserved special trains that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. The Railway administration has announced restoration of the following list of special trains connecting Uttar Pradesh from June 25-28. Along with this, the North Eastern Railway has notified changes being made in the coach arrangement of 5 trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume 660 More Trains in June | Full List Here

Earlier, the Southern Railway on Friday announced restoration of a number of cancelled special trains from next week. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 26 Trains From June 23 Due to Non-interlocking Work | Full List Here

Daily specials such as Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore-Nagercoil and Punalur-Madurai will be restored from June 20 and 21, a Southern Railway release said. Further, weekly special trains will run on the Silchar-Coimbatore sector starting June 22. Also Read - Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Indian Railways Will Resume Kamakhya-Katra Special Train From June 27 | Check Details

Here’s the latest list of special trains that will be resuming from June 15:

05088 Lucknow Jn-Mailani Special 25 June

05087 Mailani-Lucknow Jn. special 25 june

05142 Gorakhpur-Siwan Special 26 June

05141 Siwan-Gorakhpur Special 27 June

05086 Lucknow Jn-Mailani Special 25 June

05085 Mailani-Lucknow Jn. special 25 june

05356 Mailani-Bahraich Special 25 June

05355 Bahraich-Mailani Special 26 June

05093 Gorakhpur-Sitapur Special 27 June

05094 Sitapur-Gorakhpur Special 27 June

05357 Bahraich-Nepalganj Road Special 26 June

05358 Nepalganj Road-Bahraich Special 26 June

05080 Gorakhpur-Patliputra Special 28 June

05079 Patliputra-Gorakhpur Special 28 June

Changes will be made in the coaches of these trains:

05004 Gorakhpur-Kanpur Anwarganj Special: 01 of Generator cum Luggage Vehicle, 01 of SLRD, 07 of Ordinary Second Class, 08 of Sleeper Class, 01 of AC Second Class, 03 of AC Third Class and 01 of AC First Cum Second Class Coach including A total of 22 coaches will be installed.

05003 Kanpur Anwarganj-Gorakhpur Special Train consists of 01 of Generator cum Luggage Vehicle, 01 of SLRD, 07 of Ordinary Second Class, 08 of Sleeper Class, 01 of AC Second Class, 03 of AC Third Class and 01 Coach of AC First cum Second Class Including 21 coaches will be installed.

02555 Gorakhpur-Hisar Special includes 01 of generator cum luggage vehicle, 01 of SLRD, 07 of ordinary second class, 08 of sleeper class, 01 of AC second class, 03 of AC third class and 01 coach of AC first cum second class. 22 coaches will be installed.

02556 Hisar-Gorakhpur Special Train consists of 01 of Generator cum Luggage Vehicle, 01 of SLRD, 07 of Ordinary Second Class, 08 of Sleeper Class, 01 of AC Second Class, 03 of AC Third Class and 01 Coach of AC First cum Second Class. A total of 22 coaches will be installed.

Apart from this, the North Eastern Railway has notified two pairs of summer special trains in the Gorakhpur-Ernakulam sector.

The Gorakhpur Ernakulam Special Fare Summer Special will leave Gorakhpur at 08.30 hrs on June 19 and 26 (Saturdays) and reach Ernakulam at 14.30 hrs, the third day.

In the return direction, Ernakulam-Gorakhpur special will leave Ernakulam at 23.55 hrs on June 21 and 28 (Mondays) and reach Gorakhpur at 06.30 hrs, the fourth day.