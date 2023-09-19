Home

Indian Railways Update: Railway Board Issues THIS Important Direction To All Trains Across Network

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has directed all its zones to maintain the time and punctuality of all mail and Express trains across network. This news comes at a time when Members of Parliament are reaching the national capital via train to attend the special session of parliament.

According to the email sent to all the zonal headquarters, the Railway Board (RB) has directed to deploy officers at major terminals for round-the-clock monitoring to ensure the punctuality of the trains.

The email further added that the zonal heads have to ensure the right time start and punctual running of services.

Here is the advisory issued by the Railway Board to trains over punctuality:

• Asset failures to be monitored.

• Speedy rectification of asset failures to be ensured.

• Trains to be run at the maximum permissible speed to make up the lost time.

• Excess engineering speed restriction affecting punctuality to be attended immediately.

• Normal speeds should be restored on priority.

According to sources in the Railways, the Board has issued this advisory as several members of Parliament (MPs) travel by train and they have to attend the special session from September 18 to September 22.

“Asset failures to be monitored and speedy rectification of asset failures to be ensured to minimize the impact on punctuality. Trains to be run at the maximum permissible speed to make up the lost time due to failures and other causes,” the email said.

It added, “Excess engineering speed restriction affecting punctuality to be attended immediately and normal speeds should be restored on priority.”

Speed restrictions are imposed on trains due to several engineering-related reasons such as track repairing, renewal of sleepers, lubrication of rail joints, among others.

The Railway Board further directs the zonal heads to deploy officers “round-the-clock at major terminals to ensure right time start and punctual running of services”.

