Indian Railways: 300 Trains Likely To be Affected During G20 Summit | Check List Here

The trains that will be affected include the Taj Express, the Sarbat Da Bhala Express, the Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express, the Sri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express, the Meerut Cantt-Sri Ganganagar Special, the Sirsa Express, and the Rohtak Intercity Express.

New Delhi: India is hosting one of the most power-packed international events, the G20 summit in Delhi. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10, 2023. More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations are likely to attend the grand event. Ahead of the summit, strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located. During the conference, train passengers traveling to and from Delhi are also likely to face some inconvenience. According to the reports, over 300 trains are likely to be affected during the G20 summit. The trains will be either cancelled, diverted, or have their routes shortened.

For the convenience of the passengers, the Railways has advised the travellers to inquire about their train before leaving for the station. The authorities have also stopped the parcel facility at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla and Nizamuddin stations during this period.

According to the Indian railways, long-distance trains have not been affected due to G20 summit. Only local trains have been affected. Some of these trains have been short-terminated, some have been cancelled, while others have had their routes changed.

G20 Summit: Here are some of the key updates from Indian Railways

Around 300 trains are expected to get affected during the G20 Summits.

Indian Railways has already cancelled 40 trains

The authorities have also stopped the parcel facility at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla and Nizamuddin stations during this period.

According to the Indian railways, long-distance trains have not been affected due to G20 summit. Only local trains have been affected

A senior official from the Northern Railway Zone told Amar Ujala that 208 passenger and 129 mail express trains are likely to be affected by the G20 summit.

Of these, around 40 trains have been canceled.

According to an Amar Ujala report, some trains will be stopped before their destination. For example, if a local train is coming from the state of Uttar Pradesh, it will be stopped at the city of Ghaziabad and then run from there.

78 trains will be given additional stops.

For example, if a train is coming from Punjab to New Delhi, then Badli will be made a stop.

Fewer trains will be affected on Sunday than on Friday and Saturday.

The following trains are cancelled:

Taj Express

Sarbat Da Bhala Express

Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express

Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express

Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Special

Sirsa Express

Rohtak Intercity-Express

On Friday, several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. In the evening, President Joe Biden had a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress made on the decisions that they took during the prime minister’s state visit to Washington in June.

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.

