Indian Railways Latest News Today: Here comes good news for people travelling by Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto or Vande Bharat express. Now, your morning tea on these premium trains would get cheaper even if you order it during the trip. Notably, the government has directed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to not levy a service charge or convenience fee on food items ordered by passengers who don't opt for catering services at the time of booking tickets.

The development comes nearly 2 weeks after a passenger was charged a Rs 50 service charge on a Rs 20 cup of tea. Taking to Twitter, the passenger had shared the picture of the bill where he was asked to pay 250% of the price of the tea on the Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express train. "50 rupees tax on 20 rupees tea, the country's economics has really changed, so far only history has changed!" he had tweeted. Of late, the photos of the tax invoices were doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

20 रुपये की चाय पर 50 रुपये का टैक्स, सच मे देश का अर्थशास्त्र बदल गया, अभी तक तो इतिहास ही बदला था! pic.twitter.com/ZfPhxilurY — Balgovind Verma (@balgovind7777) June 29, 2022

Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 150 Trains on July 16. Check Complete List Here

But Here’s A Catch!

However, breakfast, lunch and dinner ordered on board will cost Rs 50 more for passengers (who have not opted for catering services while booking tickets) than those who have opted for it while booking tickets. Morning tea will cost the same for both the categories of passengers.

Indian Railways Latest Circular on Service Charges Below

Issuing a circular to IRCTC, the Railway Board categorically specified the charges for tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner for premium trains —Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat. As per the circular, prices are inclusive of GST, meaning there will be no additional charges. Earlier passengers were asked to pay a service charge of Rs 50 if they haven’t ordered food while booking their tickets.