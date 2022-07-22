New Delhi: While travelling in trains, we often witness arguments over reserved seats. If you are in the same situation and Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) is not around, you can make a complaint on ‘Railway Madad‘. For the unversed, the railways developed this app to enable passengers to file a complaint or give suggestions through UMANG app and facility to track live status of complaints. The objective of this portal is to enhance experience of travelers with swift and satisfactory resolution of complaints.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 143 Trains Today. Check List Here

How to file a complaint?

Visit Railway Madad

Enter your mobile number

Click on Send OTP

Enter your OTP

Enter the PNR number of your ticket

Select your complaint by clicking on type option

Select the date of the incident

File A Complaint Via Phone

If someone refuses to leave your reserved seat, you can seek help from Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel present on the train. Besides, you can also dial railway helpline number 139 and file a complaint there.