List of trains cancelled today: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled nearly 155 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. . The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Ratnagiri, Tata etc. For the unversed, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) released lists of cancelled, rescheduled, diverted, or partially cancelled trains every day for the convenience of people. Thus, it is necessary for passengers to keep a check on their trains.

List of partially/fully cancelled trains today

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04871 , 04872 , 05366 , 05514 , 05525 , 05535 , 05595 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07520 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12151 , 12222 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12833 , 12834 , 12880 , 12905 , 13309 , 13343 , 13346 , 15777 , 15778 , 17005 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20918 , 20948 , 20949 , 22170 , 22894 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37811 , 37812 , 37829 , 37838 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 163 Trains Today. Check List Here

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here's how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.