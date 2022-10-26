Cancelled Trains List: In the wake of maintenance and infrastructure works, Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled 123 Trains. Of the total 123, 86 trains have been cancelled fully, and 37 partially. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pathankot, Varanasi and Patna. Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not to worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated withing 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway to Run 2 Special Trains To Avoid Rush; Check Date, Routes Here

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 26

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05518 , 06802 , 06803 , 07685 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11306 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement

How to check your station code: A step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status