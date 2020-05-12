New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown, 15 pairs of ‘special air-conditioned’ trains will depart from New Delhi to several parts of the country on Tuesday. Unlike Shramik Special, the AC trains will resume on Rajdhani routes only, with full capacity. Railway ministry had said that trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Also Read - Railways Set to Resume Partial Service: Full List of 15 Trains That Will Run From Tomorrow; Booking Timings, Station, Fare Details Here
The Indian Railways had also released fresh details of stations and timings.
|S.No.
|Train No
|From
|Dep.Time
|To
|Arr.Time
|Frequency
|1
|02301
|Howrah
|1705
|New Delhi
|1000
|Daily
|2
|02302
|New Delhi
|1655
|Howrah
|0955
|Daily
|3
|02951
|Mumbai Central
|1730
|New Delhi
|0905
|Daily
|4
|02952
|New Delhi
|1655
|Mumbai Central
|0845
|Daily
|5
|02957
|Ahmedabad
|1820
|New Delhi
|0800
|Daily
|6
|02958
|New Delhi
|2025
|Ahmedabad
|1005
|Daily
|7
|02309
|Rajendranagar (T)
|1920
|New Delhi
|0740
|Daily
|8
|02310
|New Delhi
|1715
|Rajendranagar (T)
|0530
|Daily
|9
|02691
|Bengaluru
|2030
|New Delhi
|0555
|Daily
|10
|02692
|New Delhi
|2115
|Bengaluru
|0640
|Daily
|11
|02424
|New Delhi
|1645
|Dibrugarh
|0700
|Daily
|12
|02423
|Dibrugarh
|2110
|New Delhi
|1015
|Daily
|13
|02442
|New Delhi
|1600
|Bilaspur
|1200
|Biweekly
|14
|02441
|Bilaspur
|1440
|New Delhi
|1055
|Biweekly
|15
|02823
|Bhubaneswar
|1000
|New Delhi
|1045
|Daily
|16
|02824
|New Delhi
|1705
|Bhubaneswar
|1725
|Daily
|17
|02425
|New Delhi
|2110
|Jammu Tawi
|0545
|Daily
|18
|02426
|Jammu Tawi
|2010
|New Delhi
|0500
|Daily
|19
|02434
|New Delhi
|1600
|Chennai
|2040
|Biweekly
|20
|02433
|Chennai
|0635
|New Delhi
|1030
|Biweekly
|21
|02454
|New Delhi
|1530
|Ranchi
|1000
|Biweekly
|22
|02453
|Ranchi
|1740
|New Delhi
|1055
|Biweekly
|23
|02414
|New Delhi
|1125
|Madgaon
|1250
|Biweekly
|24
|02413
|Madgaon
|1030
|New Delhi
|1240
|Biweekly
|25
|02438
|New Delhi
|1600
|Secunderabad
|1400
|Weekly
|26
|02437
|Secunderabad
|1315
|New Delhi
|1040
|Weekly
|27
|02432
|New Delhi
|1125
|Thiruvananthapuram
|0525
|Triweekly
|28
|02431
|Thiruvananthapuram
|1945
|New Delhi
|1240
|Triweekly
|29
|02501
|Agartala
|1900
|New Delhi
|1120
|Weekly
|30
|02502
|New Delhi
|1950
|Agartala
|1330
|Weekly
Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had released detailed guidelines and standard operation procedure (SOP) for movement of people by trains. “The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to maintain social distancing. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such heath protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT”,the MHA order stated.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had started taking bookings at 4 PM yesterday, but within minutes its website crashed due to heavy online traffic as passengers waiting for over a month-and-a-half immediately started logging into it.
The railways quickly issued a statement, saying, “Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait.” After a delay of two hours, the bookings commenced.
“By 9.15 PM, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers,” Indian Railways said in a statement.