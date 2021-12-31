New Delhi: Even as the states and UTs have reimposed lockdown-like restrictions, India reported a massive spurt in Covid-19 and Omicron cases on Friday. With 23 states detecting the fresh infection of the new strain of coronaviorus, the number of cases of fast-spreading Omicron variant mounted to 1,270 across the country. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-affected with a total of 450 and 320 Omicron cases respectively.Also Read - Delhi Issues New Guidelines For International Flyers Amid Omicron Surge. Deets Inside

