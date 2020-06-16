New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday stressed that ‘India’s territorial integrity won’t be compromised’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the violent clash that took place last night in eastern Ladakh between Indian and Chinese troops in which the Indian side suffered at least three casualties with the Chinese side suffering an unspecified number of casualties as well. Also Read - 'Words Can't Describe Pain I Feel': Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Ladakh Martyrs

Addressing a virtual rally, he said, "Borders of India will remain intact and are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh,violent face-off took place with Chinese Army. Indian Army gave befitting reply. Unfortunately,we lost our three army men."

“I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary,” Nadda added.

He further remarked that ‘Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi’s India’.

Notably, in a dramatic and violent escalation of the standoff that the two countries have been engaged in for more than a month, a Colonel and two jawans of the 16 Bihar Regiment, were martyred in Galwan Valley last night.

Colonel Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

This is the first time since 1975 that there have been casualties in a border skirmish between India and China.