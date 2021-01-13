Patna: A day after IndiGo’s airport manager was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home in Patna, the police said that they have found a clue and are currently working on it. A probe has also been launched by several locations to identify the criminal. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines of The Day: Supreme Court on Farm Laws, Tesla's Entry to India, Bird Flu & More

The deceased, identified as Rupesh, used to work as a manager with IndiGo at its Patna office.

"We have found a clue and are working on it. The investigation is going on at several locations," Secretariat DSP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Notably, the airline had yesterday confirmed the incident and said it is “extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are in contact with his family and providing them our full support, while cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation,” it added in its statement.

The aviation industry sources said Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on Tuesday evening.