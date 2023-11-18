Home

Black Marketing Of World Cup Tickets: “Working Proactively On This,” Says Ahmedabad Commissioner

Ahead of the World Cup match between India and Australia, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik stated that the police are keeping an eye on the issue, and if anybody is caught selling tickets in black, action will be taken against them.

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik reacted to the black marketing of tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia. He stated that the city police are working proactively to prevent the black marketing of tickets, and if such activity occurs during the match, action will be taken against the culprits. He emphasised that the police have not discovered any duplicate tickets for the World Cup match. ““…As soon as the police get information on this, they do an investigation… They are working proactively on this… Until now, we have not caught any duplicate tickets. If such a thing happens during the match, the police will do the investigation as per law,” Malik said.

The cricket World Cup match will be played between India and Australia in Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow at around 2 pm.

The Commissioner further informed about the security arrangements in the city and stated that the department has called up nearly 2,000 police from other states and as many as 6,000 cops and paramilitary will be deployed in the city on Sunday.

“…We have called nearly 2000 police from outside… Overall, we are using more than 6,000 of the police force… Paramilitary (force) is different… Arrangements of water and all other things have been done in the stadium..,” Malik said.

The Police Commissioner added that all arrangements regarding the security arrangements have been made and police will do a rehearsal for tomorrow in the evening. He further appealed people to use metro which will be operational till 1 am.

“Australian Deputy PM, Assam CM, Union Home Minister and other dignitaries will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia. All arrangements have been made. Today we will have a rehearsal in the evening. I appeal to people to use the metro and the metro will be operational till 1 am..,” he added.

Notably, Team India is in great form and, coming into the final, remains unbeaten in 10 games, defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final. Adding to the excitement, former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar with his 50th ODI century, while Mohammed Shami took a whopping seven wickets in the game, securing the top spot on the list of wicket-takers in the tournament.

The entire country is praying for the historic win of the ‘Men In Blue’.

