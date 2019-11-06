New Delhi: An attempt to infiltrate the Internation Border near the Kartarpur Corridor has been noticed ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. A BSF report has suggested that there are terrorists’ camps at Mudrike, Shakurgarh and Norwal, where a substantial number of men and women are undergoing training.

The corridor links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev — to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Security concerns over the corridor were raised since the talks were on between India and Pakistan. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh expressed concerns over the revival of the Khalistani movement. However, the BSF had earlier said that security won’t be an issue here.

(More Details Awaited)