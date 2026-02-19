Home

News

Pakistan and China to have sleepless nights as Indias third nuclear ballistic submarine set for induction; all you need to know about INS Aridhaman

Pakistan and China to have sleepless nights as India’s third nuclear ballistic submarine set for induction; all you need to know about INS Aridhaman

The commissioning of the INS Aridhaman, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) will be big alert for Pakistan and China.

INS Aridhaman- File image

India’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine: In a big update in the defence infrastructure of India, India’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) INS Aridhaman is set to enter service in April-May this year. For those unversed, India has two third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine namely INS Arihant (commissioned 2016) and INS Arighat (commissioned 2024/2025) as of now and with the introduction of INS Aridhaman, India is set to become a global super power in the field of nuclear submarines. Here are all the details you need to know about INS Aridhaman and why it is a threat for Pakistan and China.

Who’s behind India’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine?

Manufactured by private sector giant L&T, India’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) INS Aridhaman has been built at the secretive Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Visakhapatnam, a report by NDTV said.

Also read: Big tension for China, Pakistan as India’s nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines to provide…

Why is INS Aridhaman a threat for Pakistan and China?

The submarine can be seen as a threat for Pakistan and China as it will be able to silent move into or near enemy territory for surveillance and attack during war times. Designed to move quietly and stay hidden, INS Aridhaman is slower but more secretive at deep sea levels compared to regular attack submarines.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In addition, the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will carry K-15 missiles with a range of 750 km and several K-4 long-range submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), which can travel more than 3,000 km, posing a big threat for Pakistan and China.

Also read: Big update on 114 Rafale fighter jets ahead of French President Macron’s India visit; Pakistan and China should be worried because…

Why are nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine specials?

Nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) are special because they work on the idea of secrecy and surprise. Their quality of staying deep underwater and moving silently makes them a deadly weapon during wartimes. Also, as they use nuclear reactors, they can remain underwater for very long periods without needing to surface, keeping their location hidden for weeks. More importantly, the exact positions of the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines are usually unknown until they fire their missiles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.