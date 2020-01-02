New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily on Congress over its continuous protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, saying the Congress was opposing the Constitution of the country.

While speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, where PM Modi has gone on a two-day trip, said that his government brought out the CAA, but the Congress has opposed it.

“These people have started the agitation against the Constitution of the country. They are opposing the entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn’t raised its voice,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

He also said that those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, they need to expose the activities of Pakistan at the international level. “If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan’s actions of last 70 years,” he further added.

Still slamming the Congress for the rising protests over the CAA, PM Modi stated that the Congress workers don’t have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. “It’s our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It’s our duty to help them,” he added.

He said instead of speaking against Pakistan, the Congress is taking out rallies against the refugees, who were forced to come to India.

“Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. Religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But the Congress party and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan. Instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” he added.

He said that the country has entered the third decade of the 21st century with new energy and renewed vigour. “You will remember what kind of atmosphere was there in the country when the last decade started. But this third decade has started with a strong foundation of expectations and aspirations,” he further added.

While speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, he felt fortunate to start the beginning the year 2020 from this pious land. “I wish this sacred energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of the people of our country,” he added.