International Flight Updates: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week issued a circular and extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till July 31. The move from the DGCA came exactly a week after the suspension on oversees air services was extended till July 15.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has last month said that re-commencement of international flight services will depend on factors like 'border acceptance' norms in the arriving country and the traffic demand.

On domestic front, the passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 but has resumed in a phased manner from May 25.

At this crucial time, India is also negotiating with the US, Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights.

In the wake of these developments, if you are planning to fly to any of the Gulf countries, especially Dubai or UAE, after the lockdown, then you must know some of the significant rules before booking your ticket and making your plan.

As per updates, Dubai is planning to open its borders to international flyers in July itself. This Gulf country has issued some new travel protocols as decided by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. Some of the significant rules include mandatory testing, quarantines and location tracing to make sure COVID stays at bay.

1) As per rules of the UAE and other Gulf countries, every international tourist must undergo a PCR test not more than four days (96 hours) before the date of departure and present proof of testing COVID-19 negative on arrival. In case, international tourists are not able to provide proof, they will have to undergo a PCR test at the airport on arrival. This is compulsory.

2) Upon their arrival, every international passenger will be subject to thermal screenings at the airport. Passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will be re-tested at the airports immediately. Once tested positive, they have to register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app and go for self isolation at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.

3) Ahead of their journey to any of the Gulf countries, international passengers need to fill out a health declaration form provided by the airline at the airport. Passengers must note that they need to have valid international health insurance to enter the country also.

4) Just like the Aarogya Setu App in India, every international passenger must download and register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app. This is done to make sure seamless coordination and communication with health authorities.