New Delhi: Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase V, national carrier Air India is expected to operate close to 700 flights between India and at least 53 countries. It had operated 617 flights so far to bring back around 110,383 passengers amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the repatriation international flight schedule for August 4, Tuesday.

Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161 DELHI 2:45 LONDON 7:30

AI 0187 DELHI 2:45 TORONTO 7:15

AI 0971 DELHI 7:30 DOHA 9:15

AI 0310 DELHI 8:35 HONG KONG 16:30

AI 1913 HYDERABAD 8:45 SHARJAH 11:00

AI 1907 CHENNAI 9:30 BAHRAIN 12:00

AI 0939 DELHI 10:30 BAHRAIN 12:10

AI 1941 DELHI 10:40 ABU DHABI 13:00

Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1944 DOHA 10:15 JAIPUR 16:35

AI 1914 SHARJAH 12:00 HYDERABAD 17:10

AI 0940 BAHRAIN 13:10 DELHI 19:45

AI 1908 BAHRAIN 13:00 CHENNAI 20:25

AI 0315 HONG KONG 18:00 DELHI 20:50

AI 0162 LONDON 9:45 DELHI 22:50

Since March 23, scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India in the wake of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed lives of more than 38,000 people. However, after much negotiation India has established individual bilateral bubbles with a few foreign countries to allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights.