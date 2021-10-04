New Delhi: Military-owned airports in India such as those in Srinagar, Pune and Goa might stop international flight services after December 2021, said a report published in the Economic Times. While the Pune airport is a part of the Indian Air Force’s Lohegaon airbase, Goa’s Dabolim Airport is operated as a civil enclave in an Indian Navy naval airbase named INS Hansa. Srinagar’s Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport is also a military airbase owned by the Indian Air Force.Also Read - Good News For Travel Industry: International Tourism in India Likely to Reopen by THIS Date, Announcement Soon

Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, reports claimed that global rules require these to be licensed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to continue international flights. Military, on the other hand, has always opposed the move to get these airports licensed by the DGCA. December 2020 was the deadline for the completion of licensing these airports, but due to the pandemic, it was extended till the end of this year.

"The deadline is not sacrosanct, as it may be extended further but licensing of these airports needs to happen," the portal quoted a senior official as saying.

Contrary to reports, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had last month said that international flight operations are likely to resume at the Srinagar airport as efforts are on to start services to Sharjah. He had also said that the terminal at the Srinagar airport will be expanded from 25,000 square metre to 63,000 square metre.