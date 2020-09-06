International Flights: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that under the Centre’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, more than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions. Also Read - Pre-flight Alcohol Tests to Resume For Pilots, Cabin Crew Members For Domestic, International Flights: DGCA

"International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission since 6 May 2020. More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights so far," Puri tweeted yesterday.

Check out full list of the repatriation international flight schedule for September 6

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 0187 DELHI 02:45 TORONTO 07:15 AI 1143 DELHI 03:30 VANCOUVER 07:00

AI 0334 DELHI 08:00 BANGKOK 13:45

AI 1933 DELHI 13:15 AMMAN 17:00

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 0335 BANGKOK 14:45 DELHI 17:30

AI 0301 SYDNEY 09:15 DELHI 18:05

AI 0188 TORONTO 12:15 DELHI 12:15

AI 1144 VANCOUVER 10:15 DELHI 14:45

Air India Express — Ex-foreign stations to India

IX 1346 Dubai 10:30 to Kozhikode 16:10

IX 1948 Dubai 12:30 to Hyderabad 18:00

IX 1540 Dubai 16:30 to Trivandrum 22:10

IX 1612 Dubai 13:20 to Trichy 19:05

IX 1136 Dubai 18:15 to Delhi 23:15

IX 1744 Dubai 23:30 to Kannur 04:40 (Sept 7)

IX 1938 Abu Dhabi 11:35 to Vijayawada 17:15

IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 13:05 to Madurai 18:45

IX 1118 Muscat 17:00 Delhi to 21:30

IX 1350 Muscat 10:55 to Kozhikode 15:55

IX 1112 Sharjah 10:30 to Varanasi 16:05

IX 1244 Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20

IX 1681 Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45