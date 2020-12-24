International Flights Latest News: Scared by the new coronavirus strain in the UK, India had on December 21 suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK till December 31. Issuing a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs ion Thursday said that the flight services have been suspended temporarily. The MEA also stated that the flights have been suspended due to new coronaviru strain. So when will the flight services resume with UK. Also Read - 'Deal Finally Done': EU And UK Clinch Provisional Post-Brexit Trade Agreement

Apart from India, a number of countries such as Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was out of control and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the flight services will be resumed soon after the situation in the UK normalises.

Giving further details, Srivastava said that as many as 1,005 international flights have been operated under Phase 8 of India’s Vande Bharat Mission, repatriating over 40 lakh people from 27 countries.

“Phase 8 Plus of this mission is currently operational since December 1. Under this phase 1,005 international flights have been operated from 27 countries facilitating an estimated 1.8 lakh people. In terms of numbers, as on December 22, more than 40 lakh people have been facilitated under the Vande Bharat Mission,” he said.

However, he said that due to emerging COVID-19 situation and the ensuing travel restrictions, there has been a temporary suspension of Vande Bharat flights from the UK.

To repatriate the stranded nationals, the Central government had in May started the Vande Bharat Mission due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.