New Delhi: The government may soon allow booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Indians travelling overseas for education, employment, sports and for attending official or business commitments, reported news agency PTI quoting official sources on Saturday. The Centre is currently mulling if such people should pay for the precaution doses and if these should be made available at private vaccination centres, it added.Also Read - International Travel Latest News: THIS Asian Country to Implement Pre-Covid Entry Rules For Foreigners

The decision assumes significance since the government has allowed international flights to resume from Sunday and many countries have imposed curbs on those who have not received booster shots yet. The proposed decision could immensely help these people. The government has been forced to think on this due to various presentations made to the ministry of external affairs seeking permission to get booster shots by those planning to travel abroad for various reasons. Also Read - International Travel Latest News: UK Ends COVID-19 Restrictions. Full Details Here

“In view of these, the health ministry is actively considering to allow booster/precaution dose of COVID vaccine for those seeking to travel abroad for jobs, admission in foreign educational institutions, participating in sports tournaments, in bilateral, multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation or for attending business commitments,” an official source told PTI. Also Read - All Vaccinated Foreign Travellers to THIS Country to be Exempted From Self-Quarantine

(With inputs from PTI)