Riyadh: In a big win for Indian travellers, Saudi Arabia on Friday recognised Serum Institute of India's Covishield as an approved Covid vaccine for entry into the country. With the recognition and approval, Saudi facilitated the fully vaccinated Indian travellers to enter the country without having to undergoing institutional quarantine.

With the latest approval from Saudi, Covishield has now joined the list of eight other approved vaccines such as Pfizer BioNTech, Comirnaty, Oxford AstraZeneca, SK Bioscience, Vaxzevria, Moderna, Spikevax and Johnson & Johnson.

Issuing a statement, Saudi Tourism Authority said that the Indian travellers who are fully vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines can enter the country without institutional quarantine.

The tourism authority further added that the Indian travellers who have spent 14 days in a country that is not on the list of countries where entry is temporarily suspended are permitted as long as they are fully vaccinated.

However, the authorities have stated that a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours before departure is a mandatory requirement in all cases.

The approval of Covishield is being considered as positive development as the move will pave the way for opening borders to Indian Tourists.

In August, Saudi had allowed fully-vaccinated Indian nationals to return without quarantining in a third country based on certain conditions.