International Women’s Day: FREE Bus Rides In Pune On These 17 Routes, Here’s All You Need To Know

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has announced FREE bus rides for women in Pune, on account of International Women's Day. Check routes..

New Delhi: March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day each year and this is one day, when women around the world are honoured and celebrated specially. Several stores offer discounts and offers on this date, government introduces women-related schemes and there are other special activities organised for women. This year, the women of Pune are getting a special International Women’s Day present from the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML); bus rides in the Maharashtra city by PMPML will be free of cost on March 8 for a total of 17 routes. Take a look at the routes and other details regarding free bus rides in Pune for women…

FREE Bus Rides For Pune Women On March 8

As mentioned earlier, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has announced free bus rides for all women, on March 8 in the city. The complimentary bus travel as being given to women on selected 17 routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

Pune Free Bus Rides For Women On These Routes

Take a look at the bus numbers and their routes, which can be used for travel by women, for free on International Women’s Day.

Bus No. 301: Swargate – Hadapsar Bus No. 117: Swargate – Dhayreshwar Mandir Bus No. 169: Shaniwarwada – Keshavnagar Mundhwa Bus No. 94: Kothrud Depot – Pune Station Bus No. 82: NDA Gate no 10 – PMC Bus No. 24: Katraj – Maharashtra Housing Board Bus No. 103: Katraj – Kothrud Depot Bus No. 64: Hadapsar – Warje Malwadi Bus No. 111: Bhekrainagar – PMC Bus No. 167: Hadapsar – Wagholi Bus No. 13: Upper Depot – Shivajinagar Bus No. 11: Market Yard – Pimple Gurav Bus No. 170: Pune Station – Kondhwa Khurd Bus No. 322: Akurdi Railway Station – PCMC Bus No. 372: Nigdi – Megapolis Hinjawadi Bus No. 367: Bhosari – Nigdi Bus No. 355: Chikhali – Dange Chowk

International Women’s Day: History, Significance

According to the official website of United Nations (UN), ‘International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.’ It was in the year 1977, that Women’s Day was first celebrated. The theme for Women’s Day this year, as designated by United Nations, is ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’.

